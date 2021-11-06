Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani Enter the House, Bhagyashree Joins Salman Khan on Stage

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw Maine Pyaar Kiya actors Salman Khan and Bhagyashree together. Bhagyashree was the special guest on the reality show on Saturday night. She along with Salman was seen recalling some shooting moments from their movie. Both actors recreate those moments from the movie once again.

Beside this, the actress also talked about her son Abhimanyu Dassani and his latest film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Sanya Malhotra, who plays the lead opposite Abhimanyu in the film, also joined the mother-son duo on the stage.

More so, Abhimanyu and Sanya entered the house and played a task with the contestants. They asked them to pick a contestant they would like to maintain a safe distance in the house. Umar Riaz picks Simba Nagpal and says that after he pushed him in the swimming pool, he would like to keep a distance from him. He said, “I would like to maintain physical, emotional and mental distance from him.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 saw two more wild card entries – Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin entered the house. Raqesh entered the house in a gorilla costume of Big G, while Neha made an entry dancing to the song Dhunki Ki Laage. Shamita Shetty, who shares a good rapport with the two, gets emotional.

