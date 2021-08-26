Sanjay Dutt, Son Shahraan Suffer Minor Leg Injury, on the Way to Recovery

Sanjay Dutt and his family, including wife Maanayata and children Shahraan and Iqra, recently met businessman Rizwan Sajan at his residence in Dubai, UAE. Rizwan took to Instagram to share some snippets of the meeting with Dutts. Through his post, he also informed that Sanjay and Shahraan have injured their foot while playing a sport. However, the injury was minor and had been taken care of with a doctor’s timely interference.

In one of the pictures that he has shared in his post, Rizwan is posing with Sanjay and Maanayata on his either side. In the picture, the actor is clad in a yellow printed shirt and white pants while his wife has worn a summery yellow and green off-shoulder dress. The businessman, on the other hand, is wearing a stylish blue suit which he has paired with a white shirt and a belt from a luxury brand. Rizwan has also shared a small video in his series in which both Sanjay and Shahraan can be seen using a crutch for walking after their treatment for the injury.

Describing his experience and the series of events that took place with the Dutts, he wrote, “What an amazing evening with the Dutts with conversations and dinner at Sajan’s residence! God Bless this strong father-son duo as they are recovering from their minor sports injuries.”

He has also uploaded a picture of himself and the team of Filmfare Middle East with Sanjay. In the photo, he has mentioned that the team is soon going to introduce something that will certainly excite all Sanju fans. In one of the pictures in the series, Rizwan has uploaded a picture of his wife and his children with the Junior Dutts. The post, in less than one hour of being shared, has crossed over two thousand likes.

