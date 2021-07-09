Sangeeta Bijlani Wishes to Make a Comeback Through OTT Platform

Actress and Miss India 1980 Sangeeta Bijlani celebrates her 61st birthday on Friday. Although the actress has been away from the showbiz world for a long time, Sangeeta confessed in a recent interview that she wishes to make her comeback through an OTT platform. The actress was last seen on the silver screen in the 1988 movie Qatil.

Speaking to ETimes, Sangeeta said that she would like to explore web shows and is open to take an offer if it appeals to her sensibilities. Sangeeta also mentioned that the acting offers that she has been getting are not making her happy. However, she is excited to see the kind of work the new directors are presenting and wishes to do something deep and interesting. Sangeeta told the daily that she is not interested in roles that confine her to the regular, “run-of-the-mill kind of stuff.”

The actress also commented on how far the Indian film industry has come from when she started. Sangeeta said that the Hindi cinema industry has witnessed a change in terms of the career paths of female actors. She added that actresses today are working not only after getting married but also after embracing motherhood. Welcoming this change, Sangeeta said that it is fantastic that women are able to make that choice today.

Talking about how the industry worked back in her days, the actress said that if an actress even had an affair with someone or confirmed that she has a boyfriend, filmmakers would stop approaching for movies. The filmmakers and producers were worried if the actress got married halfway through the movie and left the project. However, today, Sangeeta said that Bollywood has become much more organized and professional.

