Sana Khan Shares Hilarious ‘Expectation Vs Reality’ Video from Maldives

Sana Khan is chilling in Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad. The actress, who is currently on a vacation in Maldives, keeps sharing pictures on Instagram. On Tuesday, Sana dropped a hilarious video on Instagram and it perfectly sums up the expectation vs reality of travelling with her husband Anas. In the video, Sana can be seen sitting on a swing at the beach, where she expects her husband to push her gently. However, in the reality part of the video, Sana can be seen laughing her heart out while Anas pushes the swing with a lot of force. Sana shared this hilarious video and wrote, “Was expecting love and gentleness, but what I got was madness. My stomach and jaws still hurting.” Take a look at the video here:

Sana has been treating her Instafam to eye-soothing pictures of herself from her Maldives vacation. On Monday, the actress shared a set of pictures posing on the beach, clicked by her husband. She also accompanied the pictures with a hilarious caption indicating that her husband is exhausted of being her photographer.

On Sunday, Sana shared a vlog on her Instagram profile tracking her travel itinerary from walking at the airport to getting on the flight to Maldives. The video shows the couple walking hand in hand at the airport, to a hotel and then sitting in a car post taking all the COVID-19 precautions. Sana simply captioned the video with her holiday destination, “Maldives.” Here’s the video we are talking about:

Sana, Bigg Boss 6 contestant, married Anas in an intimate ceremony in November last year.

A month before her wedding, she announced her exit from the showbiz world with a note on Instagram handle.

