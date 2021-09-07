Sambhavna Seth Has This to Say About Vlogging Late Actor’s Funeral

Sambhavna Seth, a former Bigg Boss contestant and actor, was among the few celebrities who attended Sidharth Shukla‘s funeral on Friday, September 3, at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai. The actress has now responded to criticism she received for vlogging about it. She was also spotted losing her cool with the officers as others attempted to calm her down. Sambhavna has over two million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

The actress turned to social media and published a series of tweets in response to those who chastised her for vlogging Shukla’s last rites and providing insights to viewers.

We being celebs were concerned as fans too to know about @itsSSR family and friends at his funeral.. Same way @sidharth_shukla fans were also glued with tv sets to know what his family and friends are going through. They have all the right to know what is happening inside.— Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

& giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime unless you are leaking inside video or pictures. Which i didnt. Those who are becoming over smart with their tweets were also scrolling there social media feeds to know what was happening there.— Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

According to Sambhavna’s tweet, as admirers, the celebrities were concerned about SSR’s family and friends attending his burial. Similarly, followers of Shukla were fixed to their television screens to find out what his family and friends were going through. She added that the fans have every right to know what is going on inside.

There have been previous instances where celebrities such as Vikas Gupta, Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan criticised celebrities for speaking to the media about Shukla’s death. Sambhavna also criticised the celebs who were condemning her, stating they should first watch the video before passing judgement. She also stated that she did not share a single inside shot from the last rites. She also accused individuals of hiring paparazzi to take photographs and videos of them.

And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didnt show even single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging same as acting/dancing.— Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post it on my youtube channel than paying paparazzis like others to follow me at gym, shopping malls and funerals. I am my own representer dear chaps & chicks. So chill.— Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

According to reports, the actress allegedly got into a heated argument with Mumbai Police during Shukla’s burial, saying one of the officers had mistreated her husband. Several videos of Sambhavna have gone viral on the internet, in which she can be seen shouting at officers.

Later, she posted a vlog in which she revealed the “truth” about what actually transpired. She and her husband arrived at the cremation and got into an altercation with the cops when they were questioned about being allowed on the premises.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here