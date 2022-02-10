Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Pets Interrupting Her Workout Session is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Fitness enthusiasts can vouch for the fact that they do not want to be interrupted in midst of a high-intensity workout session and would not take kindly to it. But when actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently interrupted while she was working out, she definitely did not mind it since it was the most adorable thing ever. Two adorable gym partners interrupted her while she was doing leg raises as part of a training routine with her trainer Junaid Shaikh. The resulting video has left the internet both motivated for a mid-week training session, as well as in splits.

The two interrupters were none other than Samantha’s pet dogs who were also present at her home gym. Samantha is seen lying on her back and performing leg raises while her two canine pets Hash and Saasha give her company. After a few raises, one of the pets, Hash, without a care in the world, goes and positions himself right below Samantha’s legs as she is bringing them on the ground. After staying there, for a few seconds, Hash walks away but is soon followed suit by sibling Sasha who does the same by standing below Samantha’s legs before walking away. Samantha, however, does not stop the exercise and continues it throughout. The video sure has left the internet amused.

Leg raises are a tough workout that targets and strengthens the lower and upper abdominal muscles. It can be thought of as a straight-leg reverse crunch. Leg raises are also an excellent workout for increasing flexibility in the back extensors and hip flexors. Particularly targeting the core muscles, it also works on the external and internal oblique muscles while helping to lose the extra belly fat. However, it has to be kept in mind that the knees should not be bent while lifting the legs into the air and bringing them back down.

