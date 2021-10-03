Samantha Refuses Alimony of Rs 200 Crore From Naga Chaitanya, Akkineni Family: Report

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2 after months of speculation that they are calling it quits. The reports of a likely separation first came in July when the actress dropped ‘Akkineni’ from her social media handles. The former couple had maintained silence despite being asked about their relationship status multiple times. Post the announcement, it is said that they will file for divorce with mutual consent.

According to a report in India Today, Samantha had declined an alimony of Rs 200 crore that she has been offered by Chaitanya and the Akkineni family. A source quoted by the publication said that after much thought Samantha has decided to not take a single penny from the family. Samantha is one of the biggesy stars in the Telugu film industry, who has also branched out to the Tamil industry.

The source also told the publication that Sam as is focusing on her work. “It’s not easy for Samantha to get up and go to work every day. She is massively heartbroken. But she doesn’t want any project that she is associated with to suffer because of her personal life. She has always been a thorough professional and continues to be, putting up a brave front every day. It’s not in her to be unprofessional,” they said.

On Saturday, the former couple released a joint statement that said, “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”

The statement further read, “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot on October 7, 2017. They started dating on the sets of their debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Chaitanya and Samantha have worked in several films together. They impressed audiences with their chemistry in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), Autonagar Surya (2014) and Manam (2014).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.