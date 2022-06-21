Samantha Hits Back As Report Claims She’s ‘Planting’ Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Dating Rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has strongly reacted to a report that claims Naga Chaitanya’s fans are upset with her as she has allegedly been “planting fake rumours” against him. The report claims that Chaitanya’s fans believe it’s Samantha who is spreading that he is dating ‘Major’ star Sobhita Dhulipala to portray her ex-husband in a “bad light”.

Reacting to the report, Samantha has urged people to “move on” as both she and Chaitanya have moved on from their relationship. She wrote on Twitter, “Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ..Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!”

Rumours on girl – Must be true !!

Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !!

Grow up guys ..

Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!! https://t.co/6dbj3S5TJ6 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 21, 2022

According to a Pinkvilla source, Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted at the actor’s new home recently and they were comfortable in each other’s company. “Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya and Samantha were married for four years before they announced their split. The rumours of their separation began after Samantha dropped Chaitanya’s family name, Akkineni, from her name on social media handles. Rumours went wild about their possible separation when Chaitanya and Samantha finally confirmed the claims.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and though Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” their statement read.

