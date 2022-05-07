Samantha Burns Up the Instagram With Her Hot Avatar, Displays Toned Midriff in Bralette; See Pics

Firming her voguish statements in front of the fashion critics, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has time and again, served us some great iconic looks. But recently, the South superstar turned cover girl for Peacock Magazine’s May-June 2022 cover and she appeared like a vision to the sore eyes. Channeling her inner diva, Samantha took our breaths away in the heavily embellished ensemble, which made her look angelic in front of the white background.

Coming from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock, the maroon co-ord set featured a sleeveless crop top with a plunging neckline and a bodycon skirt with a flowy hem. Dropping the gorgeous pictures on her Instagram account, the actress penned down a long note wherein she revealed how she has started feeling “comfortable in her skin.”

Needless to say, the raunchy top and body-hugging skirt, which featured floor touching flowy skirt, flaunted Samantha’s goal-worthy body. The enchanting outfit carried a heavily silver and pink beaded work. Samatha chose to minimally accessorise her look, however she added feather sleeves, which honestly stole the show. She tied her hair in a messy low bun but complimented her alluring sartorial choice with a bold pink glittery eye look, which went perfectly with her nude lips.

The Yashoda actress wrote, “I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I’m a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity. It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I’m much more confident about trying on different roles whether it’s a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past.” Calling her “the Superlative Star”, Samantha’s caption further talked about her career trajectory, which is “all about being on the rise and taking it a notch higher with every step.”

On the professional front, Samantha will next be seen in the Telugu thriller Yashoda, which also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in prominent roles and has been helmed by director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan.

