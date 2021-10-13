Samantha Akkineni Is All Smiles in Her First Onscreen Appearance After Split With Naga Chaitanya

Actor Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her first-ever onscreen appearance after announcing separation from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha will be a guest competitor on Jr NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Samantha’s ex-father-in-law, Nagarjuna, hosted the game show for three seasons.

In a promo, shared by Gemini TV on Instagram, Jr NTR welcomes Samantha to the show. She appears a little nervous on her entry. The special episode for Dussehra will be telecast on October 14.

Naga Chaitanya Makes First Appearance After Split With Samantha Akkineni at ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Event

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya had joined Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni for the promotional event of their upcoming film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, marking his first public appearance after his separation.

On October 2, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni announced that they would be parting ways as husband and wife. The duo had been married since 2017. They made the announcement of their separation on their official Instagram accounts. “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths,” the joint statement from Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya read.

“We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” the statement further read.

