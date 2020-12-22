Samantha Akkineni Flaunts Stylish Outfits That She Couldn’t Wear in 2020

Samantha Akkineni, the fashionista of South film industry, has proved time and again that nobody can beat her when it comes to fashion and style. The gorgeous actress is known for her wardrobe picks and sartorial choices. While COVID-19 has brought the world to a halt, the actress seems to be upset for not wearing the outfits that she has planned to flaunt this year. And we are sure, many girls will be able to relate to this.

Taking to her Instagram account, Samantha shared a video in which she is flaunting the ‘stylish outfits’ that she couldn’t don in the year 2020. She captioned the video, “Every girl in 2020.. @shaymitchell.” The video features Samantha’s stylish looks as she showed off various outfits, including animal print crop top with white denim, a black strapy crop top with a skirt and a checkered dress. All of her looks are accompanied by expensive YSL and Louis Vuitton bags. All the looks were styled by Preetham Jukalker and the south beauty perfectly nailed it all.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following and keeps treating her followers with her breath-taking pictures every now and then. Recently, she shared a stunning snap with a motivational note which reads, “Just because the past didn’t turn out like you wanted it to, doesn’t mean your future can’t be better than you ever imagined.” In the picture, the actress flashes her brightest smile while posing in a sky blue outfit.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to make her Hindi digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man 2. The first season of the series was a big hit as it received a huge appreciation from the audience. Now, the people are eagerly waiting for next season. The show will also feature Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. It will be premiered on Amazon Prime.