Samantha Akkineni Cheers for Dhaakad, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Call Off Shoots Amid Aryan Khan Case

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently shared a new poster for her film Dhaakad, in which she could be seen in different avatars. Kangana plays Agent Agni in the action-thriller, which will deal with the sensitive subject of human trafficking and crimes against women. The actress also revealed the release date of the film as April 8, 2022. After she shared her post, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheered for her in the comment section. Samantha has previously also expressed her admiration for Kangana.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB on October 3 after officials raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Around the same time, the actor was supposed to leave for Spain to shoot for Pathan. But everything has been kept on hold since then. SRK was also shooting for director Atlee’s next, which has been pushed too.

Legendary Tollywood director K.Raghavendra Rao has said that he does not believe in the logic of being a real industry bigwig. He said that everyone should respect others’ work and nobody should try to demean and disrespect their colleagues. His comments came amid reports of rivalry between two stars of the Telugu film industry –Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu after the recent Movie Artistes Association (MAA) polls.

The mood at Mannat is gloomy ever since Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, it was reported that Gauri had kept a ‘mannat’ during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and was constantly praying for her son’s return after being granted bail by court. Now, it has come to light that Gauri has strictly instructed the staff at Mannat to not cook anything sweet in the kitchen till Aryan is released.

After striking gold with Netflix’s current and all-time biggest original series debut, Squid Game, Korean actor Park Hae-soo is set to join the main cast of another big web series. Park plays the head of the investment department at a securities company, Cho Sang-woo aka player 218 in Squid Game. He is confirmed to play the role of Berlin in the Korean version of Money Heist. Played by Pedro Alonso in the original series, the character will be placed in a different setting for the K-drama, which will follow a similar story.

