Samantha Akkineni Begins ‘Grow With Me’ Challenge, Nominates Rakul Preet, Lakshmi Manchu

Samantha Akkineni is one of the few Indian celebrities who took an affinity to home gardening during the lockdown. The southern beauty gave a glimpse of her blooming vegetable garden installed on the terrace of her house in May. The actress has been vocal on social media about growing her own greens and cooking delicious dishes with fresh produce she nurtures at home.

Samantha additionally is also encouraging friends and followers to grow their own food indoors. In her latest Instagram initiative, she is disclosing tips and tricks on budget gardening and other step-by-step details in-between.

In her most recent video, the 33-year-old compiled snippets from her home gardening project where she is plucking and planting fresh veggies in her home garden herself. The actress could be seen sporting a multicoloured easy-breezy printed kurta that came with a Mandarin-style collar in the video.

“Let’s get our hands dirty,” said a spirited Samantha towards the end of her video and on to nominate Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu to take up the challenge.

Samantha’s last big-screen appearance was in C. Prem Kumar’s Jaanu remake of ’96 opposite Sharwanand. She will soon make her digital debut with The Family Man Season 2 that features Manoj Bajpayee. The series is Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K’s pet project.

She will also star in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal also featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. As per reports, Samantha will essay a popular Carnatic singer, known as Bangalore Nagarathnamma, directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.