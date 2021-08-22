Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ Look Leaked; Ranveer Singh Celebrates Mother’s Birthday

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan’s was often linked to his fellow contestant and first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal during the show. Despite the singers maintaining that they are just good friends, the makers highlighted their love angle during the show. Host Aditya Narayan and even judges were seen teasing them on the show. Now, fans are curious to know if there actually is anything brewing between them. Now, the latest piece of news about them could act as fodder for speculators. Pawandeep and Arunita have bought apartments in the same building. The Indian Idol sensation has confirmed it himself.

Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Confirms Buying House in Same Building as Arunita Kanjilal

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has returned from the Maldives, where she was vacationing with her family. The actress flew to the island nation with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan to ring in Saif’s birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Jehangir Ali Khan’s First Proper Pic Goes Viral

Sunday marks the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Indian festival, which translates to ‘bond of protection,’ is celebrates between siblings. On the day, sisters tie Rakhi, or a sacred thread on the wrist of their brothers, who have to vow to protect them. On Raksha Bandhan, several Bollywood stars took to Instagram to express their love for their siblings. They also shared glimpses from their own celebrations this year.

Raksha Bandhan: Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Yami Gautam Celebrate Auspicious Occasion

Salman Khan is currently shooting in Russia for his upcoming film Tiger 3. The superstar’s look from the spy thriller has been leaked and has caused a tizzy on social media. A fanpage on Instagram which goes by the name salmanic_aryan has shared a few stills from the film, featuring the Dabangg star, who is unrecognisable in his get up.

Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ Look Leaked, Goes Viral

Fan-favourite Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently stepped out with their respective parents, Prakash and Ujala Padukone and Jagjit and Anju Bhavnani. The Bollywood family is celebrating Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani’s birthday. They were photographed by the paparazzi in Mumbai’s Worli area. The couple’s fashionable outfits also caught fans attention.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Step Out to Celebrate Mom Anju Bhavnani’s Birthday

