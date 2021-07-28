Salman Khan’s Iconic Hairstyle in Tere Naam Has a Padmini Kolhapure Connection

​The hit Salman Khan film Tere Naam released in 2003 needs no introduction. One of the best performances of Salman, Tere Naam not only did great business at the box office but is still remembered by the actor’s fans for unique reasons. From the film’s story to music -everything was a hit, including Salman’s hairstyle. It became so famous that many young boys at that time started copying it. However, it was not just a random hairstyle but has a story attached to it. The unique hairdo was inspired by Padmini Kolhapure’s husband, Tutu Sharma.

Tutu is great friends with Tere Naam director Satish Kaushik and they spend a lot of time with each other. At that time, Tutu had a hairstyle similar to what Salman was given in the film. In a conversation with ETimes recently, Tutu first laughed off and then denied the story. However, he later admitted that he had that kind of hair during the making of the film. He revealed that his friend Satish saw it and said he liked it. When asked if Satish told him about using a similar hairstyle on Salman, Tutu said that his friend used to mention it in fun sometimes.

Both Satish and Tutu have been a part of some incredible projects and the latter is currently working on the film Blurr with Taapsee Pannu, shooting for which is currently taking place in Nainital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here