Salman Khan ‘Upset’ With Ritesh Deshmukh for This Reason, Watch Hilarious Video

The much-awaited IIFA Awards 2022, is underway in Abu Dhabi. Several big names from the industry have jetted off to Dubai to attend the award ceremony which will take place on June 2-June 4. Recently, Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video from a press conference, where Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh can be seen involved in some fun banter. The press conference also featured Maniesh Paul, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and other celebs.

The video shows Ritesh praising Maniesh as a host. He was heard saying, “Maniesh, I just want to say that you are the best things that has happened to hosting. Period.” However, Salman Khan was not okay hearing this and got ‘upset’ that Riteish did not praise his hosting skills.

After this, Salman, who was also there on stage, said something which wasn’t audible. It seems he was upset that Riteish didn’t say anything about his hosting skills.

Watch the hilarious clip:

The IIFA Awards 2022 will be hosted at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena. The event will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This year’s event will celebrate Salman Khan’s 20-year association with IIFA. Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are all slated to perform at the gala.

At his year’s celebration of Hindi cinema with music and fashion at yet another exotic destination, the content promises to be aspirational and entertaining. Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest-growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

