Salman Khan to Take Break from Tiger 3 Shoot, Return to India for Bigg Boss 15 Next Week

Salman Khan, who is currently filming for Tiger 3 in Austria, will be taking a break from the movie’s shooting, thanks to Bigg Boss 15. The new season of Bigg Boss will mark Salman’s return to the popular reality show for the 11th time. Salman has hosted the show since 2010’s season four. At a mega press meet in Nagpur ahead of Bigg Boss 15’s grand premiere, Salman said that he is looking forward to be on the sets of the popular reality show which is going to be even tougher and more challenging this year.

The actor also revealed that he’d be returning to India on September 27 to shoot for Bigg Boss 15. “I will be back soon. I’ll be back in Mumbai on 27th or 28th September,” said Salman in a pre-recorded video message for the media.

Tiger 3 is the third film in Salman Khan’s superhit Tiger franchise. The first film, Ek Tha Tiger (2012), was helmed by Kabir Khan, while its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and released in 2017. Tiger 3 will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

When asked why he keeps coming back to Bigg Boss every year, Salman said, “I like Bigg Boss. I get to learn a lot from the show. Every time I lose my cool, I realise I shouldn’t have and then I work hard to improve myself. I don’t want to lecture or be biased, but I want to correct them when any contestant goes wrong. You get to meet and interact with 15 different contestants. Be it TV stars, commoners or actors from the Hindi film industry. So it’s fun.”

Talking about what he would like to see in Bigg Boss 15, “I want jungle mein mangal or jungle mein dangal. I want to see smiling faces, some romance and limit mein jhagda. I want people to fight for themselves and their loved ones. They should also take a stand for themselves.”

This year, the makers have adopted a jungle concept as a theme. The contestants are expected to stay in a jungle before they enter the main house. Elaborating on the same, Salman said, “This season, the contestants are going to get very limited facilities. They are only going to get a small survival kit. This time, Bigg Boss is in full mood to torture the contestants.”

Starting October 2, Bigg Boss 15 will air Monday-Friday on Colors at 10:30 pm and 9:30 pm on weekends.

