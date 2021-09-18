Salman Khan to be Paid Rs 350 Crores for 14 Weeks of Hosting, Say Report

Salman Khan will be back as the host of Bigg Boss 15, that is set to begin in October. Reports say the actor will be paid a whopping Rs 350 Crores for hosting the show for 14 weeks. The Bollywood superstar has been a consistent host of the show for the past 11 seasons. His unique style of hosting the show and his popularity as a film star helps the show grab more eyeballs every season.

Rumours about Salman charging a hefty amount to fulfill his hosting duties surface every season. Salman has been the highest-paid host of the reality show. Ahead of the commencement of Bigg Boss 14 last year, a report had revealed that the actor was paid Rs 2.5 crore per episode from season 4 to Season 6. For season 7, his fees were doubled to Rs 5 crore. For Bigg Boss 13, he reportedly charged Rs 13 crore per week.

This season, the figure that is being reported as the star’s salary, is Rs 350 crore for 14 weeks, which is Rs 25 crore per week.

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television. Every year, a new set of celebrities participate in the reality show and garner attention mostly for all the wrong reasons. While the host of BB 15 is confirmed in Salman Khan, there are various speculations doing the round regarding the new season’s format and contestants. If a report in SpotboyE is to be believed, Bigg Boss 15 will be on-air for almost six long months. Also, to make it more interesting with every eviction a new wild card contestant will enter the house.

