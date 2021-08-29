Salman Khan Teases ‘Sankat in Jungle’ in New Promo

Salman Khan will be back as Bigg Boss host in the upcoming 15th season, which will be premiering soon. A promo had already been released in which Salman was dressed as a hunter and was speaking to a Tree of Fortune, voiced by legendary actress Rekha. Now, in a new teaser, Salman shares the new format of the controversial reality show.

In the video, it is shared that before entering the house, the contestants will have to stay in a jungle-like set up. It seems like some will be eliminated at this stage itself and will not make it to the house. A BTS video was also revealed by the channel that shows Salman shooting for the promo. The actor says the season will be full of entertainment.

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT is underway on Voot. It is speculated that some contestants from this show will also appear in Bigg Boss 15.

