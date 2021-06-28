Salman Khan Readies for ‘Antim’ Shoot

Salman Khan will be back on set on Monday to shoot for the patchwork of the film Antim: The Final Truth, which is the remake of Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern. FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey confirmed the development and added, “They’re going to work on a four-day patch work. They will be shooting for the first two days at Kamalistan Studio and the next two days will be at a Bungalow in Byculla,” reported ETimes.

In Antim, Salman will play the role of a cop, originally played by Upendra Limaye. Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will play the role of a gangster in the film. He will take on the role originally played by Om Bhutkar.

It was reported recently that Antim will be deferring it’s release from October to a later date. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the coronavirus. Director Mahesh Manjrekar said in the matter that they were supposed to launch the posters of the film by the end of March which was cancelled. According to him, the team is afraid to go ahead as they are not aware of what the future holds. The release of the film has also been pushed ahead indefinitely as he doesn’t feel the theatres will open by October. An official announcement on the release date is awaited.

