Salman Khan Meets Tokyo Olympics Medalist Mirabai Chanu

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 saw many Indian athletes performing well and winning medals for India. The first medalist from India was weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who brought a silver medal home. The weightlifter has received a lot of appreciation from netizens as well as Bollywood stars and celebrities since her win. Recently, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan met her and shared a picture with her on social media.

In the picture, Salman can be seen wearing a Manipuri scarf, which might have been a gift from Mirabhai. On the other hand, the Olympics medalist could be seen posing with the actor and smiling. Salman captioned the post, “Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!”

Salman’s bodyguard and close associate Shera also shared a picture with her on Instagram. He captioned it, “#PrideofIndia @mirabai_chanu

It was an honour to meet the Olympic Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu. Really proud of your achievement, you are an inspiration for everyone.”

After her historic win Salman had taken to Twitter to pen a congratulatory message for her. He wrote, “Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on becoming a nation’s superstar today! You made us proud & how!! Aap to asli dabangg nikli (sic)!”

Earlier, Salman had also shared a video message for the 127-member contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

Mirabai’s win at the Tokyo Olympics ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics. She lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipe-line. He is also currently shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hasmhi. He also has Kick 2 in his kitty

