Salman Khan is Lost in a Jungle with Rekha as ‘Tree of Fortune’

It was earlier reported that veteran actress Rekha would be lending her voice to the promos of Bigg Boss 15. Several reports claim that the evergreen actor may make an appearance on the show as the voice of the “Tree of Fortune” and introduce the selected contestants from Bigg Boss OTT after six weeks in front of Salman Khan. Now, a new promo shows Salman Khan stepping into a fantastical forest with a tree at the centre, as the song ‘Yeh kya jagah hai doston’ plays in the background in Rekha’s voice. The tree speaks to Salman in Rekha’s voice.

The makers put out the promo with very few details, but it seems the tree will be called ‘Vishwasuntree’. “BIGG BOSS is back on TV with a new season! Watch host Salman Khan, lost in a jungle, singing along with Bollywood’s evergreen diva Rekha – in a Vishwasuntree’s avatar,” the caption said.

The makers of the popular Indian reality TV show are putting all their efforts to make season 15 a superhit. This year they launched the show on a digital platform first with the name of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ before it eventually goes to television. Second, the audience has been given the chance to live stream the show 24 hours on VOOT. Not just that, the creators chose one of the most popular film directors in India, Karan Johar, as the host for ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Needless to say that the new host has lived up to the expectations.

The show started about two weeks days ago and is getting a very good response. When the show goes from digital to television, Salman Khan will return as the host and once that happens, Rekha, reports say, is expected to introduce Karan’s contestants on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. However, the makers of the show have not officially confirmed anything on whether or not Rekha will make an appearance. But the audience is excited and hoping to see the yesteryear star on Bigg Boss alongside Salman Khan..

