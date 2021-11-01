Salman Khan Drops Antim’s Bhai Ka Birthday Song, Fans Call it His Way of Wishing Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan has released a new song from his upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth. Called Bhai Ka Birthday, the song was released a day before Shah Rukh Khan‘s birthday on November 2. The timing of the song’s release has left fans wondering if this is Salman’s way of wishing Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman proved his friendship recently with SRK as he stood by him like a rock during his hour of crisis. SRK’s birthday celebrations were thought to be cancelled this year as his son Aryan Khan spent almost a month in jail in the Mumbai drug bust case. But now that the starkid is out on bail, Shah Rukh is planning to spend some time with his family on his birthday.

The song from Antim dropping on his birthday eve has definitely added to the spirit of celebration. Salman shared the song on his Twitter handle, saying, “For all the brothers #BhaiKaBirthday gana coming out now…” One comment from a fan read, “Your bhai’s Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday tomorrow Salman Khan and this song is a great way to show your heartfelt wishes for him.” Another comment read, “Kal aap ke bhai ka bhi birthday hai.”

Some fans of SRK also shared posters celebrating his birthday.

The makers released the song today, amidst fans in Jaipur at Raj Mandir theatre. The song has been picturised on Aayush Sharma, a gangster in the film, and it’s the birthday of a leader of the gang Aayush is a part of; being celebrated in the most desi style as the actor shows some desi dance moves.

The song is a fun watch, with all the celebration and whacky dance moves, courtesy of choreographer Mudassar. The music sounds groovy, and the audience now has a new birthday song to play on the birthdays of their loved ines.

On the occasion of the song’s release, Aayush is visited Jaipur’s Raj Mandir, one of India’s biggest single-screen theatres, where he met all the fans whose birthdays are in November.

Talking about the song, Aayush Sharma shared, “Bhai ka birthday is a fun, celebratory song with a very real, local feel, like when friends come together for a celebration. I have had a blast shooting for it, especially the dance steps which are totally raw and desi. Most importantly, the song comes with a very interesting twist in the film, making it even more interesting.”

The song is composed by Hitesh Modak, with the background vocals by Sajid Khan. Additional programming by Ravi Basrur and choreography Mudassar.

The film will be theatrically worldwide released by Zee studios on November 26. Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

