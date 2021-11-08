Salman Khan Clarifies Show is Not Scripted

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Neha Bhasin was seen having a conversation with fellow housemate Tejasswi Prakash about how a certain ‘angle’ in the show is highlighted by the creative team. She tells Tejasswi, “Here all of us are being played. All this is done by the creative team. They make angles and we follow them. I can say that from my experience here in the show.”

After this conversation came to host Salman Khan’s notice, he criticised Neha for blaming the creative team for their wrongs. He said, “I want to tell everyone that this show is all yours. We have not set any angles here – be it romance or fights in the house. You are doing whatever it is.”

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Ekta Kapoor Announces Naagin 6 for Jan 30 Premiere

He also said that if Tejasswi has a problem with Shamita Shetty or if the latter is in love with Raqesh Bapat then it’s all done by them and no one in the creative team is dictating terms.

He added, “No one is dictating terms to you guys. You guys stay here, impress the audience, and one of you wins the trophy. We had no part to play in Ieshaan and Miesha’s romance. Yeh sab befazool ki cheezein hain. What you guys do and say, it’s up to you. The action is controlled by you. The show is all yours. If it becomes a success, the credit goes to you, if it fails, then the blame is yours to take.”

He asked Neha and others not to blame the creative team as they only give tasks and rules, not scripts. He said that they show what the contestants do and joked they don’t have a VFX shop to project something else to the audience.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Here’s What Raqesh Bapat Said About Proposing Shamita Shetty on TV

Meanwhile, Ieshaan and Meisha have been evicted from the show in double elimination. Salman also asked the contestants to pull up their socks as Road to Finale week will start from Monday and only the best will have a chance at winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.