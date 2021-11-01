Salman Khan Cautions Ieshaan Sehgaal, Tells Him ‘Your Reputation is at Stake Because of Meisha Iyer’

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, host Salman Khan talked about the fight between contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal and Rajiv Adatia. The superstar started by addressing Meisha Iyer, who has been in the spotlight for her growing proximity with Ieshaan. Questioning her intentions, Salman asked Meisha, “You have been worried about Ieshaan’s reputation right?”

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Hints at Past Relationship During Fight With Ieshaan Sehgaal

Salman told her that she wanted to know more about Ieshaan’s past and spoke about his friend at the time. The superstar said, “This (Rajiv) topic came out because of you two.” He turned to Ieshaan, adding, “I want to tell you this, Rajiv is not responsible for your image being portrayed wrongly.”

To this, Ieshaan said that he is aware that Rajiv’s intentions are not wrong. Salman interrupted saying that it’s not Rajiv, it is Meisha who is responsible for starting it. He questioned Ieshaan, “If you feel Rajiv shouldn’t have started those things, don’t you feel Meisha should not have poked you about your life outside the house?”

Salman advised Ieshaan and Meisha to concentrate on the game. He said since they are together, they should use it to their advantage but decide what is more important to them. He added, “You both should participate in the game as individuals.”

Wild-card entry Rajiv, who felt emotional the entire time, told Salman, “Thank you for clarifying this. I have just been crying ever since I stepped in.”

Last week, Rajiv provoked Ieshaan after he said that the friendship between them is “deeper” than everyone thinks. To this, Ieshaan responded in anger and told Rajiv that the remarks will negatively impact his image outside the house. He declared that he is a straight man. The spat saw them yelling at each other while others tried to calm them down.

Miesha and Ieshaan became the talk of the town ever since they stepped in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The housemates and many viewers were taken by surprise given how quickly they confessed their feelings. During a conversation last week, Miesha was seen asking Ieshaan if he is bisexual and about the rumours she could be faced after they exit the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.