Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Jet Off to Delhi to Shoot for Tiger 3; See Pics

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were clicked at Mumbai’s Kalina airport on Tuesday as they were jetting off to Delhi to resume the shoot of their upcoming film Tiger 3. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen wearing a white sweatshirt which she paired with black leather pants and white sneakers. She waved at the paparazzi before entering the airport. Salman, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with blue denim. He completed his OOTD with a red jacket. He, too, acknowledged the paparazzi before going away.

This is the first time after Katrina’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal that she reunited with Salman for the film. Take a look at the pictures:

Salman and Katrina are supposed to wrap up their last leg of the filming schedule in Delhi. According to sources quoted by various publications, they will be shooting in Delhi for 10-12 days.

The Tiger franchise kicked off way back in 2012 with Ek tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Ek tha Tiger was based on a love story between a RAW agent played by Salman Khan and an ISI agent portrayed by Katrina Kaif. The second film, Tiger Zinda Hai saw the duo return to take up a mission that was based on true incidents in 2014 when ISIL had abducted Indian nurses. Apart from Salman and Katrina, Tiger 3 stars Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist.

Tiger 3 is being hailed as the costliest action film of Bollywood. The production house is also planning a spy universe, the first entry of which would include Salman as Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.

