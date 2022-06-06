Salman Khan And His Father Salim Khan Get Threat Letter; Mumbai Police Files FIR

Actor Salman Khan and his father, veteran writer-producer Salim Khan have received a threat letter, Mumbai Police informed the media on Sunday. An FIR has been filed at Bandra police station against an unknown person in the case and a further probe is underway, according to the news agency ANI.

According to a Times of India report, the letter was found by Salim’s security staff. The report quoted a police officer stating, “Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There’s a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench.”

The police were informed about the threat mentioned in the letter, the report added. Police are also checking CCTV footage in the area. The news of the threat comes a few days after it was reported that Salman’s security was beefed up after Lawrence Bishnoi emerged as the key accused in Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

It was reported earlier this week that Salman was once on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi. In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the actor in connection with the blackbuck killing case. “We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan,” a senior police official told Hindustan Times last week.

Meanwhile, Salman returned from Abu Dhabi this weekend after wrapping up IIFA 2022. The actor attended the awards show with several other stars in Bollywood. On the work front, Salman has a few movies in the making. He has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline. The actor will also make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.