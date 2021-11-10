Salman Khan Adjusts His Tiger 3 Schedule for Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan is one of the closest friends of Shah Rukh Khan from the film industry, who stood by him like a rock during the Aryan Khan drugs case ordeal. He was one of the first people to visit Shah Rukh after his son Aryan’s arrest. Salman has proved his friendship again by adjusting his own schedule to accommodate a break for Shah Rukh Khan, post his son’s release on bail.

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and SRK’s upcoming film Pathan are connected. Both superstars have cameos in each other’s films, produced by YRF. A delay in Pathan’s shooting due to Aryan Khan’s arrest has affected the shoot schedule of Tiger 3, too.

Shah Rukh and Salman were supposed to shoot their part as Pathan and Tiger in the crossover spy universe venture, but SRK wants to spend some time with his son and hence he requested a break in this month. So, as a friend Salman Khan adjusted his schedule for SRK and postponed it to December, reported Bollywood Life.

Tiger 3’s next schedule was supposed to start in December, but since Katrina Kaif is rumoured to be getting married to Vicky Kaushal at that time, Salman has rescheduled this shoot to January. In November, he will be completely busy with the promotions of Antim: The Final Truth, which is set to hit the screens on November 26. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is the remake of Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern and features Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the lead role.

Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB on October 3 after officials raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Around the same time, the actor was supposed to leave for Spain to shoot for Pathan. But everything has been kept on hold since then. SRK was also shooting for director Atlee’s next, which has been pushed too.

