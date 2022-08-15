Salaar, KGF Director Prashanth Neel’s Film With Jr NTR To Go On Floors In 2023; Deets Inside

Prashanth Neel is on a roll! On Monday, after he dropped a new poster of Salaar, his upcoming film with Prabhas, along with the release date, he revealed new details of his film RRR star Jr NTR. Tentatively titled NTR 31, the ace filmmaker revealed that he and Jr NTR will be on floors with their film, in mid-2023.

Jr NTR is currently on a break from work. After the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, in which he starred with Ram Charan, is taking some time off from work before he dives into the making of his new film with Koratala Siva. Prasanth Neel has now revealed that Jr NTR has dedicated his dates to his film.

As reported by India Today, director Prashanth Neel spoke with the media and said, “The shooting of Jr NTR’s film will commence in April or May 2023.” The director added his hands are full with the post-production work of Salaar.

On Monday, Prabhas, Prashant and the production house Hombale Films shared a new, gory poster of the film. In the poster, Prabhas stood with blood-covered Khandas (an Indian sword) in his hands while a pool of dead bodies lay around him. The poster teased Prabhas in a ferocious, raw, and massy avatar. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter had announced its release date in March.

Salaar is touted as a mass action and adventure film. The movie is shot around the globe in countries such as India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The first installment of the project is already completed, and Prabhas will soon shift his entire focus to completing the last installment. While the entire team is going extensive with their effort to execute the film well, the maximum grind will go into VFX for which the makers have hired a foreign studio to complete this. The bar for the movie has already been set quite high.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here