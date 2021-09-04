Saif Ali Khan Says He Wouldn’t Have Done Vikram Vedha Remake With Hrithik Roshan if They Had to Dance Together

There is no debate that actor Hrithik Roshan is a complete actor -from flawless acting chops to jaw-dropping dance moves. It is difficult for the current generation actors to keep up with his dancing. Time and again, several actors have praised Hrithik for his work-attitude, determination, kind and helping nature. Now, Saif Ali Khan is also all praises for the actor. Saif, who will be sharing the screen space with Hrithik after 19 years, said that he would have turned down the movie if the makers had planned a dance sequence of them together. Both were previously seen together in the 2002 release Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum, which also starred Esha Deol.

The two superstars have joined hands again for the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film. In a conversation with Pinkvilla about reuniting with Hrithik, Saif said that his role in Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum was very small. The actor also stated that he was excited to work with Hrithik in Vikram Vedha’s remake, which he referred to as a “fab movie.”

Praising Hrithik, Saif said, “We have read it a few times and it’s going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks,”

In the interview, Saif was joined by his Bhoot Police co-star Arjun Kapoor, who joked about the actor’s dancing skills. Arjun said that it is good that they don’t have to dance together as Saif’s dancing skills are no match for Hrithik.

To this Saif said, “Yeah, or else I would not have done the film. In-fact, no one would make the two of us dance until and unless they want to make a strange movie.”

Vikram Vedha was a 2017 Tamil thriller that starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Neeraj Pandey will produce the Hindi remake of the movie, under his company Friday Filmworks. It will work in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios, who were the producers behind the original.

