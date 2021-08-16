Saif Ali Khan Rents Fortune Heights Apartment for Rs 3.5 Lakh Per Month

First, Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan. The actor turns 51 today, August 16. On his birthday, we have some interesting news for you all. The actor has recently rented his flat for Rs 3.5 lakh per month. The apartment is located in Fortune Heights, Bandra, Mumbai. As per the rent agreement accessed by Indextap.com, the 1,500-square-foot apartment has been rented to Guilty by Association Media LLP, who paid Rs 15 lakh as a security deposit. The flat, which has been rented for three years, comes with two parking spaces.

For the initial year, the rent amount comes down to Rs. 3.5 Lakh. In the second year, the tenet needs to pay Rs 3.67 Lakh per month and Rs 3.87 Lakh in the final year.

Saif Ali Khan along with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan moved to a bigger house ahead of the arrival of Jeh Ali Khan.

Coming back to the birthday daddy who reportedly flew with his family to the Maldives for the occasion. This is the family’s first getaway since Jeh’s arrival.

Since Jeh’s birth, the couple kept him away from the spotlight. But recently when the family paid a visit to Kareena’s father, actor Randhir Kapoor, the paparazzi got their first glimpse at the little Pataudi.

Saif has many upcoming releases scheduled this year, which includes Go Goa Gone 2, Bhoot Police, Remake of Vikram Vedha, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Kareena will be next seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht. Vicky Kaushal, Raveen Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are part of the multi-starrer project. She is also awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan.

