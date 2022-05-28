SAI panel to probe harassment complaint by top gymnast Aruna Budda Reddy | More sports News

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday formed a three-member committee to investigate leading gymnast Aruna Budda Reddy ‘s complaint. The two members of the committee headed by Radhica Sreeman are deputy director (operations) Kailash Meena and SAI coach Kamlesh Tiwana.The fitness test on Aruna was conducted prior to the gymnast’s participation at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Baku in March in the presence of a six-member committee. Aruna has levelled allegations against SAI coach Rohit Jaiswal , who was a member of that committee.According to Aruna, the clinical assessment test conducted on her injured knee by a doctor was filmed by “one of the trainees of Jaiswal” at Jaiswal’s behest on a mobile phone without obtaining her consent. The assessment, which took place on March 24, lasted for around 10 minutes.

Aruna described the entire incident as a “serious crime” and “breach of a female athlete’s privacy” after GFI president Sudhir Mittal informed her through a mail that the federation hadn’t authorised or ordered any person to video record her fitness evaluation test.

Speaking to TOI on Friday, Aruna thanked SAI for promptly taking up her case and said she’ll provide all evidence to the inquiry committee members whenever called upon.

On the GFI’s assertion that no video recording of her fitness test was ever done, Aruna said: “This is not about Aruna alone. This fight is for all those female athletes who go through such victimisation but don’t get justice. I am raising a voice for them through my sufferings. Being a player myself, I’ll never commit such an act and level false allegations against someone. Why would I ruin someone’s career? The coach in question has been an international gymnast himself. So I won’t make false statements against him if nothing has happened. I have proof to back my claim and it will be shared with the inquiry committee.”

She added: “I trained under Nandi Sir for four years from 2013 to 2017. He was my coach at the national camp. He was part of the committee which conducted my fitness test. I have full faith in him that he won’t abandon me at this crucial juncture. I know he’ll stand for the truth and support me in my fight by spelling out the facts,” she added.