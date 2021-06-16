SAI looks for Tokyo-bound skeet shooters’ vaccination in Italy using diplomatic channels | More sports News

99% Indian Olympic bound athletes have got their first dose of vaccine. Shooters Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Khan are train… https://t.co/bvdFpfcqFg — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) 1623858768000

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has pushed for Tokyo Olympics-bound skeet shooters, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmed Khan’s vaccination against Covid-19 using diplomatic channels in Italy, with little over a month left for the scheduled start of the Summer Games in the Japanese capital on July 23.The SAI swung into action and reached out to the embassy of India in Rome after receiving the request for skeet shooters’ vaccination from the National Rifle Association of India NRAI ) on June 10.Both are training for the Olympics in Italy. The embassy has taken up the issue with the concerned Italian authorities and are working towards organising vaccine doses for the two marksmen.“The SAI and the embassy are in touch with both athletes to help resolve the issue. The Italian government’s health department has requested for details of athletes with regards to their past Covid history, which have been furnished,” the SAI said in a statement on Wednesday. While Angad needs his second dose of vaccine, Mairaj will be administered his first after recovering from Covid infection just over a month ago.

As for the extension of gun permits and visas of the two shooters and the visa of physical trainer Jitender Arya till July 18, the Indian sports ministry has already written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for assistance.

“Since Italian authorities have said the visas of those already in Italy cannot be extended as per rules, the embassy in Rome has taken it up with the Italian Olympic Committee to help secure the extension of visas,” the SAI added.

Both shooters are likely to travel to Croatia for this month’s shooting World Cup from Italy. The Indian government has also made backup arrangements for their vaccination in Croatia in the event of vaccination not taking place in Italy, so that both athletes get two doses before their travel to Tokyo.