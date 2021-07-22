Sachiin Joshi Wins Case Against Raj Kundra, Shweta Tiwari Looks Hot in Pink Pant Suit

In a long-standing court battle with Raj Kundra and Satyug Gold, actor Sachiin Joshi has won. The court directed that Satyug Gold hands over the possession of 1 kg gold as well as pay Joshi a sum of Rs. 3,00,000 as cost towards legal proceedings to Joshi.

Actor Sachiin Joshi Wins Case Against Raj Kundra and Satyug Gold

Shweta Tiwari, who is known for essaying the popular role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic TV show Kasauti Zindagi Ka, is nowadays being seen in a different avatar. After her pictures from the 11th edition of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, surfaced online, fans were shocked to see the impeccable body transformation of the actress. In a recent post, the actress has nailed a pink monochrome formal outfit.

Shweta Tiwari Looks Sizzling Hot in Monochrome Pink Pant Suit, See Pics

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is currently in London, and she is having a pleasant time, going by her social media posts. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture of her where she can be seen having a popsicle. She wore a white casual tee, kept her makeup minimal and donned a wayfarer to complete her look.

Athiya Shetty Shares Sun Kissed Picture From London, Netizens Ask ‘Where is KL Rahul?’

Rumours are afloat that singer and television reality show host Aditya Narayan is expecting his first child with his wife Shweta Agarwal. Aditya and Shweta had tied the knot in 2020 after dating for several years. Now, the singer has openly addressed the rumours. Talking to an entertainment portal, he said they will announce it once it happens.

Aditya Narayan on Wife Shweta Agarwal’s Pregnancy Rumours: With All the Romance, It’s Bound to Happen

Skincare has become the internet’s latest obsession, from Korean beauty trends to revolutionary products that target specific skin concerns, several content creators and celebrities are hopping onto this trend and sharing their routines. Most recently, actress Alia Bhatt has joined the league of skincare routine-sharing celebrities. On Thursday, Alia shared a teaser of her upcoming YouTube video on her Instagram Reels and showed her 54.3 million followers how she likes to maintain the natural glow on her face.

Alia Bhatt Gives a Glimpse of Her Skincare Routine on Instagram; Video to Be Out on YouTube Soon

