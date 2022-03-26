Saba Azad Confirms Hrithik Roshan Dating Rumours; Kangana Ranaut On Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt’s RRR

Saba Azad seemingly confirmed her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. Months after they were spotted together on a dinner date, which sparked dating rumours, Saba shared a post that seems to have confirmed rumours that they are dating. On Saturday, Hrithik reposted a video of Saba prepping for a concert and gave her a shoutout. “Kill it you insanely amazing woman,” he wrote before he added, “Wish I was there for this one.” Reposting the video on her Instagram Stories, Saba replied, “Wish you was here too my cute 🙂 (sic)”. So, it’s official then? We think so!

Akshay Kumar is impressed by director Vivek Agnihotri’s recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files,’ which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the 1990s. The Bollywood superstar heaped praise on Vivek for bringing the truth behind one of the most heartbreaking tragedies to the forefront and also joked that the film hampered the business of his latest movie Bachchan Pandey. In a clip, shared by Vivek on his Twitter account, Akshay said, “The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film).” Reacting to the video, Vivek said, “Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his way to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to show his support to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Aryan was spotted in the stands and cheering for the team. While he was surrounded by fellow KKR supporters, his sister Suhana Khan was nowhere o be seen. Aryan was filling in for SRK, who is currently in Spain shooting for his upcoming movie Pathaan. Fans were thrilled to see Aryan at the venue. “Y’all ARYAN KHAN!!!! Ab toh jeet kr rahenge! (Now we will definitely win),” a KKR fan said.

Meanwhile, RRR recorded a massive opening worldwide. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film has collected a whopping Rs 223 crore worldwide on its opening day. “#RRR Day 1 biz… Gross BOC… #AP: ₹ 75 cr, #Nizam: ₹ 27.5 cr, #Karnataka: ₹ 14.5 cr, #TamilNadu: ₹ 10 cr, #Kerala: ₹ 4 cr, #NorthIndia: ₹ 25 cr, #India total: ₹ 156 cr, #USA: ₹ 42 cr, Non-US #Overseas: 25 cr WORLDWIDE TOTAL: ₹ 223 cr.” The film has broken the record of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in 2017, had revealed that Baahubali 2 had recorded Rs 217 crore worldwide.

Speaking of RRR, Kangana Ranaut turned cheerleader for the movie. Written by Rajamouli and K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, the Telugu movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn playing pivotal roles in the movie. The actress on Saturday took to her Instagram Stories and showed her support for the film. She shared RRR’s worldwide opening day box office collection and said she was eager to watch the film. “Can’t wait to see my most favourite writer + director combination…” Kangana wrote as she shared a poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR with the box office collections of day 1 featuring in it.

