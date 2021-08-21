Saba Ali Khan Marks Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Son Jeh’s Half Birthday

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba is an excited aunt. The jewellery designer is celebrating as her nephew Jeh turns six months old. On the occasion, Saba shared a special collage on social media that featured a monochromatic photograph of Jeh with his elder brother Taimur. The photo shows Taimur sitting with Jeh in his arms. In the next photo, the elder one is lovingly doting on his little brother. Saba shared these pictures on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love you, my jaan, Jehangir. Jeh,” and also added a series of ‘six months’ stickers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also marked her second born’s milestone. The actress flew to the Maldives with husband Saif and their kids, ahead of the actor’s 51st birthday. The couple welcomed Jeh in February, this year. Kareena has been sharing updates from her family trip on social media. Today, as Jeh turned six months old, Kareena shared a picture which shows her holding the baby in her arms. While Jeh is wearing cute blue coloured shorts, Kareena is wearing a black and pink swimsuit.

On Friday, Kareena shared another photo from the beach destination. On her Instagram stories, she posted a selfie of herself holding Jeh in her arms, who could be seen napping away. She looked pretty, flaunting black sunnies and gorgeous tan. “Lights, camera, naptime,” she captioned the photo.

Recently, there was a lot of controversy surrounding Jeh’s name. It was after the release of Kareena’s pregnancy bible that reports emerged saying the couple had actually named their son Jehangir. The report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Jeh’s name is mentioned as Jehangir Ali Khan in Kareena’s book along with his photo.

After Jeh’s name started trending on Twitter, Saba shared a screenshot of a media report on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Jeh… JAAN.” She also wrote, “What’s in a name? Love… live and let it be. Children are God’s blessings.”

