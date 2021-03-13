Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Makes A Grand Entry In Top 5

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 makes an entry on the TRP charts. From last week, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Imlie are still among the most-watched shows.

As per the latest BARC reports, here are the most-watched shows on TV between February 27 and March 5:

Anupamaa: The show has been at the top for months now. Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj, told us in an interview, “It is about how much connect you have with the audience. That connect can only happen when you know that your sentiments and emotions are in the right place.”

Along with Sudhanshu, Rupali Ganguly is also seen in the lead role. It airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: This is another popular Star Plus show. While Neil Bhatt plays the role of Virat, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma are seen in the roles of Sai and Pakhi, respectively. While Sai and Virat are married, Pakhi likes Virat. The three stay in the same house due to various reasons.

Imlie: The show is headlined by actors Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani. While the two were forced to marry each other by the villagers, they decided to stay friends. Aditya even gets re-married to his long-time girlfriend in the city. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The story is now revolving around Akshara and Naitik’s daughter Naira. Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played Akshara and Naitik, whereas Shivani Joshi plays Naira. The show is managing its place in the top five shows since last two weeks.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: The second season was launched by Rupal Patel as Kokila, Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi and Mohammed Nazim as Ahem. Post their exit, the show is being taken forward by Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar and Akanksha Junega. It airs on Star Plus.