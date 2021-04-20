Rwanda says France bears responsibility for enabling 1994 genocide

Between April and July of 1994, some 800,000 people were slaughtered , mainly from the ethnic Tutsi minority but also some Hutus.

“The message of the Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister today is a key step in getting our two countries closer,” a French presidential adviser told reporters on Monday in response to the Rwandan report.

Ever since the genocide, critics of France’s role have said that then-President Francois Mitterrand failed to prevent the massacres or even supported the Hutu-led government that orchestrated the killings.

“The French Government bears significant responsibility for enabling a foreseeable genocide,” the Rwandan government wrote in its report published on its main website. The report was drafted by Robert F. Muse and the Washington, DC, law firm Levy Firestone Muse LLP, which was hired by Rwanda to investigate France’s role in connection with the genocide.