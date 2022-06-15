Russian and Belarusian players to be allowed to compete at US Open | Tennis News

USTA Statement Regarding Russian and Belarusian Players: — US Open Tennis (@usopen) 1655226327000

“The USTA… supported the banning of the Russian and Belarusian Tennis Federations from the ITF, and therefore all international team competitions, and the directive for players from those countries to play under a neutral flag when competing outside of international team competitions.

“We recognize that each organization has had to deal with unique circumstances that affect their decisions. Based on our own circumstances, the USTA will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 US Open.”

Russian and Belarusian players are currently allowed to compete on the men’s and women’s tours as neutrals.

The main draw of the US Open begins on Aug. 29.