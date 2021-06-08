Rupali Ganguly Shares Throwback Pic from Wedding with Romantic Note for Husband

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly is basking in the success of her most-watched show Anupamaa. While the actress is shooting in Gujarat away from home due to the extended lockdown in Maharashtra, she is missing her family. Recently, the actress went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her ‘godh bharayi’ ceremony and wrote a romantic note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali posted a happy picture of herself with husband, Ashwin K Verma. The actress looked gorgeous all decked up in a traditional sari and delicate jewellery. While she gleamed in the candid click, her husband too shared a laugh. Accompanying the picture, the actress wrote how she has been longing to meet her husband and is missing him. Hinting at the picture the actress added that this is how she smiles when she is with him.

Rupali’s fans outpoured immense love on the post. Several appreciated the couple for being major couple goals, while others praised her precious smile and natural beauty.

Talking about couple’s chemistry, one of the users wrote, “Staying together and supporting each other in tough times is the thing that seems lacking in many relationships but yours is just so so good. This bond is so true and this love is sooo pure. I am glad you have him in your life at all the times to take you through all the ups and downs”. Another comment read, “The smile on your Face is So Precious. I can’t even describe the Beauty of This Picture…♥ You both look so adorable together. Well this is going to be my new lockscreen Wallpaper”.

Rupali and Ashwin tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their son Rudransh two years after the marriage. Her love for family is evident through Insta feed. She keeps posting about the immense love she has for her husband and son. Rupali dedicated this post to two important “men in her life”. She added that they give her wings to fly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here