Rupali Ganguly Falls Victim to Coronavirus but Anupamaa Still on Top

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between March 27 and April 2. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa’s lead actress Rupali Ganguly has tested Covid-19 positive. The actress is recovering from the infection at home. The makers have kept Rupali in the episodes through video calls, and the show is still at the number one spot. It airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

Besides Anupamaa, Imlie is another show that is constant on the charts. Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh are seen in the lead roles. However, viewers enjoy the chemistry between Sumbul and Gashmeer’s characters. This show also airs on Stars Plus.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, which focuses on Gehna’s story instead of Gopi, is slowly making its way to the hearts of the viewers. In this week, the show has taken third position on the list. It features Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in the lead roles and airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has made its way back on the most watched shows list. The Star Plus show is a story of a young medical student Sai who is forced to marry a police officer Virat in front of her father’s death bed.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Karan Kundra has made an entry on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor will play Shivangi Joshi’s character’s love interest. It looks like the show is only going to become more interesting. It airs on Star Plus.

