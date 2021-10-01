Rudrankksh Patil wins silver in ISSF junior world championships | More sports News

Rudrankksh Patil wins 🥈 in the Men’s 10M Air Rifle at the @ISSF_Shooting #juniorworldchampionship in Lima… https://t.co/40JLbtGbrP — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) 1633013303000

LIMA: India’s Rudrankksh Patil claimed the silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle competition at the ISSF junior world championship on Thursday. Patil shot a total of 250.0 in the eight-man finals behind Tokyo Olympic medallist William Shaner of the USA. Ramita won bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle junior event with a total score of 229.1, even as the well-known Mehuli Ghosh finished fifth in the final and Nisha Kanwar eighth.

The other Indian shooters in the men’s 10m rifle finals, Parth Makhija and Srikanth Dhanush finished seventh and eighth respectively.

In the junior men’s 10m Air Pistol, Naveen topped the standings with a score of 584 to make the finals cut.

Sarabjot Singh also shot the same score to finish second on lesser inner 10s. Vijayveer Sidhu was the third Indian to make it through, finishing fourth with a score of 581.

Rhythm Sangwan was the best Indian in the junior women’s 10m Air Pistol event, finishing second with a score of 577.

The celebrated Manu Bhaker qualified in third place with 574 while Esha Singh shot 572 to qualify in overall fifth position.

This is the first multi-discipline event since the Tokyo Olympics, which will see participation from as many as 32 nations and nearly 370 athletes.

There are 14 gold medals at stake in the first three competition days of the championship.