Rubina Dilaik Shares ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ Views From Lunch Date in Maldives

Actress Rubina Dilaik is having the time of her life in the Maldives with her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla. She has been treating her fans and followers with splendid pictures from the picturesque island nation and we just can’t get enough of it. With every photo she shares, she sets high fashion and travel goals for her followers. She recently dropped a series of photos from her lunch date on the beach and shared her ‘drop dead’ view with us.

She captioned the picture as, “A Lunch date like never before♥️…….. the drop dead gorgeous view, just us on the Island……. !! surreal ✨”

Abhinav, too, shared their vacation pictures.

Rubina and Abhinav are one of the most loved TV couples. The duo was last seen together in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14, where Rubina walked away with the trophy. Post the show, while Rubina returned to her show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Abhinav participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now, the couple has taken out some days from their busy schedule to spend quality time together. The couple landed in the Maldives to celebrate Abhinav’s 39th birthday.

She had penned a heartfelt note for the actor on his birthday.

Take a look at some of their vacation pictures:

During their stint in the controversial reality show, it was learned that Abhinav and Rubina’s relationship had hit some roadblocks. The news that they were considering separation shocked their friends, family, and fans. However, the two found their way back to each other with the passing days in the show.

