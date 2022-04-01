RRR Collects Rs 132.59 Crores in First Week, Leaves Behind Sooryavanshi to Be the Top Grosser Post Pandemic

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was one of the most anticipated films of the year. With the magic that his previous film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, had created, fans were waiting to see how RRR would turn out to be. The industry also looked at it as a film that could revive theatres. While Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi did mint great money at the box-office, RRR still has the best first week collection amongst films that released post pandemic

RRR collected Rs. 12 crores on Thursday, i.e., Day 7, taking the total collection to Rs. 132.59 crores. The film did a great business in its first weekend and managed to stay stable throughout the week. On its opening day, the film collected Rs. 20.07 crores, followed by Rs. 24 crores on Saturday and Rs. 31.50 crores on Sunday. It collected Rs. 17 crores, Rs. 15.02 crores and Rs. 13 crores on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

#RRR wins hearts and conquers #BO… Packs a supeRRRb total, emerges HIGHEST SCORING #Hindi film in *Week 1* [post pandemic]… Mass circuits teRRRific… Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr, Thu 12 cr. Total: ₹ 132.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Nsevwx1Cdy— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2022

If we consider just the first week collection of films, then RRR stands at the top, beating even Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi collected Rs. 120.66 crores in its first week. The third place is occupied by The Kashmir Files which collected Rs. 97.30 crores in 7 days. It has also been touted as one of the most profitable films that has already grossed over Rs. 225 crores in India. On the fourth position is Kabir Khan’s ’83 which minted Rs. 71.87 crores, followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi at Rs. 68.93 crores.

Well, the trend also shows that it has been after the second half of 2021 that films minted good money at the box-office. The collections had definitely suffered because of the pandemic and now, one can hope that things would look better ahead. This week, John Abraham starrer Attack is releasing and we are yet to see if the film would slow down RRR or The Kashmir Files’ collections.

