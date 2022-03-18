RRR Budget Revealed; Vivek Agnihotri-Kangana Ranaut Collaborating After The Kashmir Files?

SS Rajamouli is making RRR bigger than Baahubali, at least budget-wise! Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Nani has reportedly revealed that the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is over Rs 300 crores and this doesn’t include the cast’s pay. “We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the Chief Minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices,” the minister’s statement to the press read, The Indian Express reported.

While The Kashmir Files is still going strong at the box office, it seems like Vivek Agnihotri is already planning his next project. If reports are to be believed, the director has reached out to Kangana Ranaut for a possible collaboration and the two have had a couple of meetings as well. “Vivek Rajan Agnihotri has been working on multiple ideas and he has discussed one of those with Kangana Ranaut. The actress too has shown keen interest in collaborating with Vivek,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. However, it is said that the talks are still at an early stage.

Several stars made their way to Dharma Productions’ head honcho Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash in Mumbai. The guest list included Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Shweta Bachchan, Ananya Panday, and Vijay Deverakonda, among others. While everyone put their best fashion foot forward for the night, a few outfits did not go down well with the netizens. These include Alia and Ananya. However, Kajol received backlash from a section of social media for wearing a body-hugging dress at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash, with many asking if she was ‘pregnant’. Although trolls targetted the star, several social media users defended her as well, asking the trolls to back off.

Kirron Kher, who is one of the judges on India’s Got Talent, was seen teasing her son Sikandar Kher about his impending marriage. In a promo from the show, Kirron said that she wanted a daughter-in-law, leaving Sikander embarrassed. Kirron said in Hindi, “I’m very happy today that Sikandar is sitting with me. He’s working well which also makes me happy. But there’s one thing lacking, I want a daughter-in-law.” At this, Sikandar joked, “Main chalta hun, baad me milenge (I’m leaving, we’ll meet later).”

On Friday, many stars were seen celebrating Holi. While many TV stars made their way to Ankita Lokhande’s Holi party, Bollywood actors were also seen celebrating the festival with their loved ones. On the occasion, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the RK Studios’ archive. The actress remembered the grand Holi parties that were once organised by Raj Kapoor and which saw several Bollywood stars attending it. Sharing the video, Neetu wrote, “When we were complete when there was love warmth. Happy Holi.”

