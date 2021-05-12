Role of Nurses During COVID-19 Pandemic

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nurses across the world have emerged as the heroes of this unprecedented crisis. Every year, International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the first “professional nurse” is observed on May 12. The theme of this year is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead – A vision for future healthcare”.

Nurses remain at the forefront in fight against epidemics and pandemics. They provide the primary care and treatment to the patients. They also asses and provide vital medicines to patients on time. According to World Health Organization (WHO), nurses account for more than half of all the world’s health workers.

Nurses are playing an important role in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It is difficult to win the battle against coronavirus without nurses as they are helping doctors in the treatment of patients. They are also inoculating COVID-19 vaccine to patients. In the successful management of any health crisis like COVID-19, nurses act as a vital link between the patient and the rest of the health care team.

As the situation is getting grimmer with each passing day, the situation at COVID wards remains gloomy. In such situations, nurses go a step further from their usual job and creates a lively and happy environment to cheer up the patients and raise their morale to fight against COVID-19.

Nurses emerging as Covid warriors are risking their own lives to keep others safe. Most of the times, their struggle and physical hardships get un-noticed. Various media reports pointed out that many nurses across the world are not getting their salaries on time, they are working overtime which has affected their mental and physical health.

COVID-19 pandemic has made it a topic of discussion that every nation should invest in nursing jobs, education, leadership to achieve universal health coverage.

