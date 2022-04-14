Rohit Sharma completes 10000 runs in T20 cricket, second Indian and 7th batter overall to reach the milestone | Cricket News

দ্বারা
bdnewstimes
-
24


NEW DELHI: Indian opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has added another feather to an already illustrious cap as he completed 10000 runs in T20 cricket during the match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.
The Indian skipper became the seventh batter overall and second Indian after Virat Kohli to reach the milestone. Needing 25 runs prior to this match, Rohit (10003) achieved the feat in style as he clobbered paceman Kagiso Rabada for a six to cross the 10000-run mark.
West Indian legend Chris Gayle is sitting right at the top with 14562 runs to his name followed by Shoaib Malik (11698), Kieron Pollard (11484), Aaron Finch (10499), Virat Kohli (10379) and David Warner (10373).

The Mumbai Indian batter also attained yet another landmark during the match as he became the fifth player to hit 500 fours in IPL.

Most runs in T20s

Player Matches Runs
Chris Gayle 463 14,562
Shoaib Malik 472 11,698
Kieron Pollard 586 11,484
Aaron Finch 348 10,499
Virat Kohli 330 10,379
David Warner 315 10,373
Rohit Sharma 375 10,003





Source link

সম্পর্কিত সংবাদলেখক থেকে আরো