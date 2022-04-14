Rohit Sharma completes 10000 runs in T20 cricket, second Indian and 7th batter overall to reach the milestone | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Indian opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has added another feather to an already illustrious cap as he completed 10000 runs in T20 cricket during the match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.
The Indian skipper became the seventh batter overall and second Indian after Virat Kohli to reach the milestone. Needing 25 runs prior to this match, Rohit (10003) achieved the feat in style as he clobbered paceman Kagiso Rabada for a six to cross the 10000-run mark.
West Indian legend Chris Gayle is sitting right at the top with 14562 runs to his name followed by Shoaib Malik (11698), Kieron Pollard (11484), Aaron Finch (10499), Virat Kohli (10379) and David Warner (10373).
1⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20 runs 🔥7⃣th man to do it in history 😎1⃣ ℂ𝔸ℙ𝕋𝔸𝕀ℕ ℍ𝕀𝕋𝕄𝔸ℕ 💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians… https://t.co/lOU8417dmJ
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 1649866952000
The Mumbai Indian batter also attained yet another landmark during the match as he became the fifth player to hit 500 fours in IPL.
Milestone 🚨🚨 – Rohit Sharma now has 500 fours in IPL 👏👏.He is the fifth player to achieve this feat.#TATAIPL… https://t.co/sptxYwNXZW
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649866328000
Most runs in T20s
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Chris Gayle
|463
|14,562
|Shoaib Malik
|472
|11,698
|Kieron Pollard
|586
|11,484
|Aaron Finch
|348
|10,499
|Virat Kohli
|330
|10,379
|David Warner
|315
|10,373
|Rohit Sharma
|375
|10,003