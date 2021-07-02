Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma Back With Season 4 of #RoadTrippinwithRnM

Leading factual entertainment channel, HistoryTV18 teams up once more with travellers Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma to entertain viewers with Season Four of #RoadTrippinwithRnM. The social media-focused digital franchise has won accolades and millions of fans with exciting road trips across several Indian states, at a time when road travel has been gaining popularity. Over the last three seasons, the unique travel vlogging series #RoadTrippinWithRnM has brought real-time travel experiences to a rapidly growing community of fans and followers on social media platforms.

HistoryTV18 and Rocky and Mayur’s own social media feeds have been abuzz with hundreds of vlogs, photographs and reels, with a unique, real-world perspective that are full of energy colour and flavour. The first three road trips of the innovative, online travel series set new benchmarks of success with more than 80 million views and 250 million impressions.

The series has also won Gold for ‘Best Acting/Anchoring/Content Delivery’ by Rocky and Mayur at this year’s vIDEA – Video Media Awards and Summit 2021. For the new season, the two childhood friends, irrepressible foodies and travellers, are packing their bags for a road trip through the western state of Gujarat. Follow their adventures from the 5th to the 19th of July on HistoryTV18’s and Rocky and Mayur’s social media handles.

Even as the Covid-19 vaccination gains momentum and restrictions ease across India, road trips remain the preferred mode of leisure travel. HistoryTV18 spotted the trend early on, creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind and made-for-the-times format that entertains, informs, and showcases unique out-of-the-box experiences that road trips and the diversity of India offers. The trademark sense of humour and eccentricities of two of India’s best-known food and travel presenters make the show all the more fun. The first leg of #RoadTrippinWithRnM, Season Four, shall begin in Gujarat’s historic port city, Surat. Over the following two weeks, the road trip will wind its way through Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Somnath, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Rajkot. The journey shall also take viewers to scenic seaside Diu.

Itching to get back to what he does best, Rocky says he “cannot wait to hit the road and take on the open road!” What is he most looking forward to? “The laidback pleasures of Diu, undoubtedly!” he insists. “While Old Diu has some gorgeous Portuguese architecture to feast your eyes on, but what I’m really looking forward to is lying back on the beach and feasting on the spread of seafood on offer.” Diu Fort, the lighthouse and the elaborate baroque-style St. Paul’s Church are on the itinerary too.

And what’s Mayur looking forward to? “The scrumptious Gujarati food, of course, because the way to my heart definitely goes through my stomach!” he says, rubbing his hands with glee at the thought of sinking his teeth into popular local vegetarian delights like khandvi, dhokla and the Gujarati thaali. He’s most keen on trying dishes from the state’s four main cuisines: the spicy Kathiyawadi, the street-food heavy Surti cuisine, the sweet Gujarati, and the mouth-watering Kutchi cuisine. “I’m so excited to have all these amazing dishes compete and have the opportunity to see which one hits the sweet spot!” he says.

Arun Thapar, President – Content & Communication, A+E Networks | TV18, is confident of the success of History18’s fourth outing with #RoadTrippinWithRnM. “What makes this travelogue compelling is the sheer spontaneity and authenticity of the format, in addition to the rich content that draws upon India’s incredible diversity and heritage and the personalities of our travellers. The journeys and experiences represent possibility, hope and fuel the desire to look further and beyond the obvious and the mundane. I believe that just as Rocky and Mayur can hardly wait to hit the road again, our viewers too look forward to being part of these road trips. And so, the show’s following has kept growing. Gujarat is rich with histories, cultures and natural wonders… This land of spectacular, varied landscapes, architecture, cuisines and people has much to offer travellers throughout the year. Season four is a chance to experience Gujarat in the Monsoon, so it’s a definite must-follow.”

#RoadTrippinWithRnM Season 4 starts on the 5th of July, with daily uploads and loads of fun, facts brought to you in real-time. So block your calendar and get ready for the ride!

