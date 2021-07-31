Roadies Season 15 Winner Shweta Mehta Missed Out on Big Projects Due to a Near Fatal Accident

Shweta Mehta got knocked into a different life after a life-threatening accident. The athlete, who won season 15 of Roadies, suffered a near-fatal accident back in September of 2019. Shweta was invited as a guest at a trampoline park in Surat, Gujarat where she met with an accident and suffered serious injuries. She was bedridden for almost six months.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, she revealed that the accident happened when she was at the peak of her career. In addition to losing out on many big projects, she got barred from Khatron Ke Khiladi. The former Roadies winner was scheduled to discuss her participation in Bigg Boss with a casting agent. She mentioned that before she could attend the meeting, she met with the accident. It was very painful and devastating as it was always her dream to do another reality show.

At the time, she was endorsing four brands and had done a music video. The accident took place 15 days before and she could not promote the song. She auditioned for a Punjabi film and the makers were happy with the audition. “I kept myself positive and told myself that I know I have wasted my two years, but I still have time in my hand to achieve my goals,” shared the Haryana girl.

Shweta talked about the challenges she continues to face as directors are afraid to cast her because of the accident, “They would think that because she met with an accident she would have marks on her body, what if she comes on sets and has problems.” When she was in talks with the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi, someone asked Shweta for a medical certificate because they thought she would not be able to perform. Shweta signed off saying, “I can’t wait now for people to cast me. I will create content on my own.”

A bikini fitness athlete, Shweta suffered seven fractures in the neck and serious damage in three bones of her spinal cord.

