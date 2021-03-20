Road Safety World Series: Nuwan Kulasekara’s five-for helps Sri Lanka Legends enter final, to meet India | Cricket News

RAIPUR: Sri Lanka Legends set up a final with India Legends in the Road Safety World Series T20 after Tillakratne Dilshan’s outfit defeated Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends by eight wickets here on Friday.

Sri Lankans romped home to a comfortable win chasing down a 126-run target with 16 balls to spare.

Riding No.4 batsman Chinthaka Jayasinghe’s 47 not out (25b, 8×4, 1×6) and southpaw Upul Tharanga ‘s unbeaten 39 (44b, 5×4), Sri Lanka finished at 129/2 in 17.2 overs. Captain Dilshan scored 18 and Sanath Jayasuriya, too, got as many runs.

Earlier, Dilshan won the toss and elected to field and the Lankans bowled out South Africans for a paltry 125.

Seamer Nuwan Kulasekara was the wrecker-in-chief for the Sri Lankans as he returned figures of 5/25.

For South Africa, opener Morne van Wyk starred with a half century from 57 balls, including eight boundaries.

Brief scores: South Africa 125 all out (Morne van Wyk 23, Alviro Petersen 27; Nuwan Kulasekara 5/25) lost to Sri Lanka129/2 (Upul Tharanga 39, Chinthaka Jayasinghe 47) by 8 wickets.